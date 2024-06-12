Anna Paulina Luna vows to force vote on Garland's arrest if DOJ doesn't follow through on contempt

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is vowing to force a vote on Attorney General Merrick Garland's arrest if the Department of Justice (DOJ) fails to act on a criminal contempt resolution backed by House GOP leaders.

Luna told Fox News Digital on Tuesday evening that she would plan to force a vote on her "inherent contempt" resolution against Garland after the full House of Representatives weighs the Biden official's fate with a separate measure.

"As of right now, we fully intend to bring it," Luna revealed. "I don't really have much faith in the Department of Justice. And I don't think the American people do either. But we are trying to bring back a level playing field and show that, you know, there should be accountability all the way up to the top."

She added, "If the DOJ won't do their jobs, we're going to do it for them."

Inherent contempt differs from the contempt resolution expected to come up for a vote Wednesday afternoon. Whereas the latter would refer Garland to his own department for criminal charges, inherent contempt, if passed, would direct the House sergeant at arms to arrest Garland himself.

Luna said she would be circulating a letter among her colleagues on Wednesday explaining inherent contempt and the need for it.

"Inherent contempt of Congress hasn't been done since early 1900s. And before that, it was a pretty common practice," Luna said.

"I think that when you explain to people what inherent contempt of Congress is and when they see that subpoenas are being ignored, and that there seems to be a two-tiered justice system – which we're seeing nationally, every single person…is realizing that – I think that they will understand."

Luna could force House leaders to take up her bill by deeming it "privileged," which would mandate the House to act on it within two legislative days.

When asked what she would do if the Wednesday vote was called off or delayed due to concerns from moderate Republicans, Luna said she would defer to the leadership's schedule.

"I'm gonna wait for the vote to happen the way that leadership wants it to happen with the criminal contempt. And then after that, that'll start the clock on our stuff," she said.

House Republicans are aiming to hold Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over audio recordings of special counsel Robert Hur's interviews with President Biden.

While a majority of Republicans support the move, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has precious little wiggle room with just a two-vote majority.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment.