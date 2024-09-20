Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics: An Empire State 'Power Grab'

The latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

Here's what's happening…

- Experts warn US 'sleepwalking' into World War III… 

- House passes bill increasing Secret Service protections for presidential, VP candidates

- Anti-Israel agitators rock UNC, vandalize building, pull down U.S. flag

‘Unprecedented’ Power Play

A new requirement in New York that will take effect this weekend is set to grant Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James widespread power over the state’s election process, a New York election attorney said. 

"Nobody is really talking about it or what a big effect it's going to have," election attorney Joseph T. Burns, partner at the law firm Holtzman Vogel, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview this week. "But it's interesting because, look, there's a lot of bad stuff that happens in New York when it comes to the elections and everything else, but this strikes me as being particularly bad. And it's certainly quite a power grab by the attorney general as well."

Under the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law in 2022, a preclearance requirement is set to take effect on Sept. 22. The new rule requires certain jurisdictions in the Empire State to request preclearance from the attorney general or a designated court to make election-related decisions, which range from changing the hours of early voting to culling deceased residents from a voter list, Burns said. 

Burns published an op-ed in the New York Post this week, warning that the new law hands James "unprecedented power over election processes in some of the most hotly contested congressional districts in the nation, including those on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley." The upcoming requirement has flown under the radar, Burns said, telling Fox Digital, "Nobody's talking about. It's pretty remarkable."

"The new rule upends the system of constitutionally mandated, bipartisan election administration that has served New York’s voters ably for generations," Burns wrote in his op-ed, which was published on Sunday. "The law requires certain counties, cities, towns, villages and school districts to get the blessing of the AG or a designated court before making election-related or voting-related changes."  …Read more

Letitia James, NY's Democratic AG

New York Attorney General Letitia James. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump Assassination Attempts

'CAT AND MOUSE': Trump assassination attempt suspect played game with police, expert says …Read more

405-0: Secret Service protection bill passes House unanimously after Trump assassination attempts …Read more

Capitol Hill

EPA BLOCKED: House passes bill blocking Biden admin attempt to require two-thirds of new cars to be electric within years …Read more

charging cable in port for EV

A Tesla Model 3 charges at a ChargePoint electric vehicle charging station in Rhinebeck, New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Angus Mordant)

BORDER BUCKS: Mayorkas, top border officials in Biden-Harris admin worth millions: report …Read more

NOT PREPARED: US 'sleepwalking' into World War III, experts warn nation underprepared …Read more

'SO NECESSARY': Dem lawmakers push bill to restore funding to UN agency with alleged ties to Hamas: 'So necessary' …Read more

Tales from the Trail

THE ELECTION IS HERE: Virginia’s in-person early voting begins as election season picks up steam …Read more

EMPIRE STATEMENT: NY rallygoers plead for Trump's return to restore future of blue state, cite migrant crisis as major concern …Read more

MARGIN-OF-ERROR: Razor-thin race in battle to succeed popular swing state Republican governor …Read more

SWING STATE BATTLE: Harris, Trump hit key battleground states as November nears …Read more

Trump, left, and Harris, right, on ABC debate stage

US Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former US President Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Trump and Harris enter Tuesday's debate in search of the same goal, a moment that will help them gain the edge in a race polls show is essentially tied.  (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Across America

LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO: Trump has higher favorability than Taylor Swift: poll …Read more

SHORE THING: Down the shore: New Jersey lawmakers seek to undo sunscreen prohibition for kids …Read more

DEEPFAKE WOES: Newsom's deepfake election laws are already being challenged in federal court …Read more

'FALSE INFORMATION': Issa rips State Department for spreading 'knowingly false' info on funding migrant counseling to enter U.S. …Read more

US FLAG REMOVED: Anti-Israel agitators rock UNC, vandalize building and remove Old Glory …Read more

Anti-Israel protesters wave Palestinian flag at UNC Chapel Hill

Anti-Israel agitators have been causing campus unrest at the University of North Carolina since last school year. The "Gaza solidarity encampment" seen here was removed by police in April. (Travis Long/News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Vulnerable Sen. Tammy Baldwin loses ground to GOP candidate in Wisconsin, consecutive polls show …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics