Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics: DHS Dragging Its Feet

The latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

Here's what's happening…

- New poll indicates who has the edge in key battleground state

- Top House Committee threatens Biden admin over border docs…

- GOP senators demand heightened security over second Trump assassination attempt…

Stonewalling

A top Senate Democrat blasted the Biden-Harris administration for "stonewalling" in response to requests for information on the assassination attempts on former President Trump and the potential failures of the U.S. Secret Service. 

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) within the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was "almost derelict in its duty by resisting our requests for documents, evidence and information that are necessary to investigate."

The Democrat reiterated his disappointment in the department, and added that he has become "angry" that DHS has not been more "forthcoming." …Read more

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) speaks to reporters after receiving a briefing from President Biden's campaign advisors amid questions about Biden's reelection campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2024. REUTERS/KEVIN Mohatt

Trump Assassination Attempts

EQUAL PROTECTION: GOP senators demand heightened security for Trump after 2nd attempt on his life …Read more

'HORSE IN THE HOUSE': Woman who once lived next door to Trump suspect Ryan Routh says he was 'weird' …Read more

'PERSONAL VENDETTA': How investigators are digging into would-be Trump assassin's motive …Read more

LIFE IN PRISON?: Florida to pursue more charges for Trump assassination attempt suspect …Read more

RFK Jr. closeup shot

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 23: Former Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives remarks at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on August 23, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.Kennedy announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign and supporting Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump.(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images) (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

White House

WHALE OF A TALE: Agency opens investigation into RFK Jr. over alleged beachside butchery …Read more

LOST IN SPACE: Watchdog group sues for NASA emails with ‘Space Czar’ Harris, Boeing as astronauts linger in orbit …Read more

Capitol Hill

AGGRESSIVE ACTION: Top House committee threatens Biden admin over Harris border docs …Read more

'MENTALLY DERANGED': GOP members of Congress accuse liberal PAC of bizarre texting scheme posing as allies …Read more

LONG LIST: Democrats have repeatedly used violent rhetoric against former president: 'Time to put Trump in a bullseye' …Read more

CALLING A VOTE: Speaker Johnson moves forward on House measure to stop government shutdown with add-on to prevent non-citizen voting …Read more

center: Speaker Mike Johnson; Reps. Taylor Greene and Massie on left, right

Speaker Mike Johnson is moving on his federal funding plan despite opposition from fellow Republicans like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie and others (Getty Images)

Tales from the Trail

DEBATE DUD?: Only fraction of Harris or Trump supporters say debate caused them to reconsider their vote: poll …Read more

DANGLING ENDORSEMENT: Last major union yet to endorse in Harris-Trump showdown nears final decision …Read more

MOST IMPORTANT BATTLEGROUND: New poll indicates whether Harris or Trump has the edge in the most important battleground …Read more

'FULL-SPEED AHEAD': Gov Sanders hits campaign trail as top surrogate for Trump in key battleground state …Read more

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: Obama reportedly looking to bring in young voters for Harris with TikTok appearances …Read more

Obama posing for selfie

GAINESVILLE, VA - SEPTEMBER 13: Former United States president Barack Obama poses for a selfie with a fan at the first tee during the Friday Four Ball of the first round of the 2024 Solheim Cup on September 13, 2024, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club at Gainesville, Virginia.  (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Across America

'CHOICE IS SIMPLE': Trump camp tabulates how much Americans will pay if tax cuts expire …Read more

'FIVE OR SIX' A WEEK: Haitian influx causing one major safety concern among Springfield residents …Read more

people on street corner in Springfield, Ohio

People watch as Springfield Police Department officers investigate the Springfield City Hall after bomb threats were made against buildings earlier in the day in Springfield, Ohio on September 12, 2024. A government building and school were evacuated after an alleged bomb threat Thursday in Springfield, Ohio, local media reported, rattling the small city at the heart of an anti-migrant conspiracy theory amplified by Donald Trump. Springfield has been thrust into the spotlight in recent days after an unfounded story of Haitian migrants eating pets went viral on social media, with the Republican ex-president and current White House candidate pushing the narrative despite it being debunked. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

PLUMMETING NUMBERS: Migrant border encounters returning to Trump era levels: CBP …Read more

'CRAZY IDIOT': Foreign fighters in Ukraine recall would-be Trump shooter Ryan Routh as a 'wack job' with 'messiah complex' …Read more

CCP CRACKDOWN: China cracks down on exporting minerals for US weapons …Read more

CALIFORNIA SCHEMING: California GOP pushes back on bill that would give unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants …Read more

GREAT WALZ'S CHINA: Walz pick for state board was reportedly Chinese party member …Read more

ALL 'HOAXES': Ohio governor contradicts Dem narrative with revelation about Springfield bomb threats from 'overseas' …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics