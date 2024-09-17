Fox News Politics: DHS Dragging Its Feet

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- New poll indicates who has the edge in key battleground state

- Top House Committee threatens Biden admin over border docs…

- GOP senators demand heightened security over second Trump assassination attempt…

Stonewalling

A top Senate Democrat blasted the Biden-Harris administration for "stonewalling" in response to requests for information on the assassination attempts on former President Trump and the potential failures of the U.S. Secret Service.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) within the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was "almost derelict in its duty by resisting our requests for documents, evidence and information that are necessary to investigate."

The Democrat reiterated his disappointment in the department, and added that he has become "angry" that DHS has not been more "forthcoming." …Read more

Trump Assassination Attempts

EQUAL PROTECTION: GOP senators demand heightened security for Trump after 2nd attempt on his life …Read more

'HORSE IN THE HOUSE': Woman who once lived next door to Trump suspect Ryan Routh says he was 'weird' …Read more

'PERSONAL VENDETTA': How investigators are digging into would-be Trump assassin's motive …Read more

LIFE IN PRISON?: Florida to pursue more charges for Trump assassination attempt suspect …Read more

White House

WHALE OF A TALE: Agency opens investigation into RFK Jr. over alleged beachside butchery …Read more

LOST IN SPACE: Watchdog group sues for NASA emails with ‘Space Czar’ Harris, Boeing as astronauts linger in orbit …Read more

Capitol Hill

AGGRESSIVE ACTION: Top House committee threatens Biden admin over Harris border docs …Read more

'MENTALLY DERANGED': GOP members of Congress accuse liberal PAC of bizarre texting scheme posing as allies …Read more

LONG LIST: Democrats have repeatedly used violent rhetoric against former president: 'Time to put Trump in a bullseye' …Read more

CALLING A VOTE: Speaker Johnson moves forward on House measure to stop government shutdown with add-on to prevent non-citizen voting …Read more

Tales from the Trail

DEBATE DUD?: Only fraction of Harris or Trump supporters say debate caused them to reconsider their vote: poll …Read more

DANGLING ENDORSEMENT: Last major union yet to endorse in Harris-Trump showdown nears final decision …Read more

MOST IMPORTANT BATTLEGROUND: New poll indicates whether Harris or Trump has the edge in the most important battleground …Read more

'FULL-SPEED AHEAD': Gov Sanders hits campaign trail as top surrogate for Trump in key battleground state …Read more

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: Obama reportedly looking to bring in young voters for Harris with TikTok appearances …Read more

Across America

'CHOICE IS SIMPLE': Trump camp tabulates how much Americans will pay if tax cuts expire …Read more

'FIVE OR SIX' A WEEK: Haitian influx causing one major safety concern among Springfield residents …Read more

PLUMMETING NUMBERS: Migrant border encounters returning to Trump era levels: CBP …Read more

'CRAZY IDIOT': Foreign fighters in Ukraine recall would-be Trump shooter Ryan Routh as a 'wack job' with 'messiah complex' …Read more

CCP CRACKDOWN: China cracks down on exporting minerals for US weapons …Read more

CALIFORNIA SCHEMING: California GOP pushes back on bill that would give unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants …Read more

GREAT WALZ'S CHINA: Walz pick for state board was reportedly Chinese party member …Read more

ALL 'HOAXES': Ohio governor contradicts Dem narrative with revelation about Springfield bomb threats from 'overseas' …Read more

