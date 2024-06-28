Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Trump on accepting election results

Biden calls Trump a 'whiner' after Trump says he'll accept a 'legal and good election'

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
WATCH: Fox News Digital focus group reacts live to Trump on accepting election results Video

WATCH: Fox News Digital focus group reacts live to Trump on accepting election results

Democratic viewers sour on Trump's response to whether he would accept the 2024 election results.

Republicans and independents who participated in Fox News Digital's debate dial focus group appeared to approve of the way former President Trump responded to a question about whether he would accept the results of the 2024 general election.

"If it's a fair and legal and good election, absolutely," Trump said during Thursday night's debate against President Biden.

Trump added that he "wasn't going to run until I saw the horrible job [Biden] did. He's destroying our country. I would be very happy to be someplace else in a nice location, someplace. And again, no indictments, no political opponent stuff because it's the only way he thinks he can win."

Biden responded: "You're a whiner." 

WATCH: FOX NEWS DIGITAL FOCUS GROUP REACTS TO BIDEN, TRUMP SPARRING ON COGNITIVE ABILITY, GOLF GAMES

Biden/Trump split

President Biden, left, and former President Trump. (Win McNamee/Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"When you lost the first time, you continued to appeal and appeal to courts all across the country," Biden said. "Not one single court in America said any of your claims had any merit, state or local."

Biden accused Trump of being unable to "stand the loss" and added that "something snapped in you when you lost the last time," referring to the aftermath of the 2020 election.

FIRST 2024 TRUMP-BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: TOP CLASHES OVER ISSUES FROM THE BORDER TO UKRAINE

presidents trump and biden during the debate

Former President Trump, left, and President Biden participate in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections at CNN's studios in Atlanta on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the dial results, Republicans and independents approved of Trump's comments, while Democratic viewers disapproved. The results appeared to flip when it came Biden's turn to respond, as Democrat approvals shot up and independent and Republican viewership approval dipped.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics