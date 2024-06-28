WATCH: Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Biden, Trump sparring on cognitive ability, golf games

Independent and Republican voters in Fox News Digital's focus group appeared to have mixed reactions to President Biden and former President Trump's sparring over their respective cognitive abilities and golf handicaps, while Democrats generally disapproved.

During the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday night, CNN moderator Dana Bash presented the ages Biden and Trump would be at the end of a potential second four-year term.

Biden would be 86, while Trump would be 82.

"I took two cognitive tests, I aced them," Trump said. "He took none, I'd like to see him take one, just one."

"I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart. And you have to be able to hit the ball a long way," the former president continued.

Biden defended his age, saying he "spent half my career being criticized about being the youngest person in politics. I was the second-youngest person ever elected to the United States Senate, and now I’m the oldest. This guy is three years younger and a lot less competent."

"Look, I'd be happy to have a driving contest with him," Biden said.

"I’ve seen you swing. I know your swing," Trump fired back. "Let’s not act like children."

Biden replied: "You are a child."

According to Fox Digital's focus group dial, Republicans and independents approved of Trump's comments, while Democrats did not.

Likewise, Democratic approval soared during Biden's responses, while independent and Republican voters' approval took a nosedive.

Focus group participants reacted in real time to Biden and Trump, turning dials to indicate approval or disapproval. In the video embedded in this story, Republican participant sentiment is graphed in red, Democrats in blue and independents in yellow.