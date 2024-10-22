Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Decision Desk projects Democrats hold onto Senate seat in New Mexico

Domenici came up short as she aimed to be the first Republican in 22 years - since her father - to win a Senate election in New Mexico

Paul Steinhauser
Fox News Decision Desk projected that Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico will defeat Republican Senate nominee Nella Domenici in a one-time swing state that now leans blue.

Domenici, a businesswoman, was hoping to become the first Republican to win a Senate election in New Mexico in 22 years – since her father, the late Sen. Pete Domenici, in 2002, was re-elected to a sixth term.

The younger Domenici used her powerful political brand and ample name recognition in New Mexico, as she battled Heinrich. She also showcased her resume of decades of experience in the finance industry at Bridgewater Associates, where she served as chief financial officer, Credit Suisse and Citadel Investment group.

Nella Domenici sets a new record for fundraising in a Senate campaign in New Mexico.

Republican Senate candidate Nella Domenici campaigns in Carlsbad, New Mexico, on May 14, 2024 (Domenici campaign)

With his re-election, Heinrich will now serve a third term representing New Mexico in the Senate.

In recent cycles, New Mexico, which was once a general election battleground, has shifted to the left and is no longer considered a crucial swing state.

Heinrich in Senate

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) listens during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Federal Electric Vehicle Incentives on January 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

President Biden carried the state by 10 points in 2020.

Additionally, Heinrich won re-election in 2018, which was a blue-wave cycle, by more than 30 points.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

