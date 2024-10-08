Fox News Decision Desk projects Dem defeats Larry Hogan in Maryland, keeping Senate seat blue

The Democrats are expected to hold onto a highly contested Senate seat in Maryland, an overwhelmingly blue state, in a very competitive and expensive race that drew plenty of national attention.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected on Tuesday that Angela Alsobrooks, the Democrat Senate nominee and Prince George's County executive, would defeat former two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Alsobrooks is projected to succeed Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin, who is retiring this year after serving nearly two decades in the Senate and nearly six decades as a state and then federal lawmaker.

A former prosecutor and ally of Vice President Kamala Harris, Alsobrooks is expected to make history as Maryland’s first Black senator, in a state where the Black population stands at around a third of the state's total.

The race was one of a handful across the country that could decide whether Republicans win back the Senate majority in the 2024 elections.

With Republicans enjoying a favorable Senate electoral map and Democrats trying to protect their fragile 51-49 Senate majority, Hogan's late entry into the race in February gave Democrats an unexpected headache in a state previously considered safe territory. Hogan left the governor's office at the beginning of 2023 with very positive approval and favorable ratings.

Hogan, a high-profile GOP critic of former President Trump - the party's 2024 presidential nominee - made a concerted effort to highlight his ability to work across partisan lines as he aimed to court independent voters and some disgruntled Democrats in Maryland.

With a competitive contest, both campaigns, the party committees and outside groups shelled out millions of dollars in the race.