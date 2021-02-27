Four key moments at CPAC Saturday

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) wrapped its third day after addresses from a number of political heavyweights.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pulled out of the day's events, citing an "unexpected family issue."

Here are four key moments from the day's events:

Pompeo says China was ‘smiling’ when U.S. reentered Paris Climate Accord

"The Paris Agreement was a fantasy for elite diplomats who just wanted to virtue signal," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. "When President Biden reentered this deal I can tell you that Xi Jinping was smiling every single minute."

"Since I last saw you the Chinese have sanctioned me," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the crowd. "The Iranians don't think so much of me either." China imposed sanctions on Trump administration officials for calling China's actions against Uighurs and Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region a "genocide.

"Team Biden appears to be headed back into appeasing Iran. This will be a disaster for the United States of America and a disaster for the region as well."

Boebert says Democrats are ‘the party of no’s’

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said that while the GOP gets a reputation as the "party of no," it’s actually Democrats who embody the word.

"Republicans are called the party of no but we're saying no to all of their no. They don’t want you to be able to protect yourself, they don't want you to have freedom of speech, they don't want you to have freedom of religion... they are the party of no. We are saying no, we are saying a big ‘hell no’ to all of their no’s," the fiery freshman lawmaker and gun rights activist told the crowd.

McCarthy predicts GOP will take the majority in 2022

"It’s not a chance, we’re going to get the majority back. We’re five seats away," McCarthy said Saturday during a panel at CPAC.

"I would bet my house... don't tell my wife but I would bet it," he said.

"This is the smallest majority Democrats have had in 100 years," McCarthy said. Republicans picked up 12 seats in the 2020 election, and FiveThirtyEight predicted they are "on track" to take back the House in the next election.

Noem slams Fauci

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a star attraction at Saturday’s event, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, is "wrong a lot."



"I don't know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot." she said. Noem was the only governor to never shut down businesses to contain Covid-19. She said Fauci predicted her state would fare much worse.

"In South Dakota, I provided all of the information that we had to our people, and then I trusted to make the best decisions for themselves [on how to prevent the spread of the virus] for their families and in turn their communities," she said.

"We never focused on the case numbers. Instead, we kept our eye on hospital capacity. Now, Dr. Fauci, he told me that on my worst day I'd have ten thousand patients in the hospital on our worst day, we had a little over six hundred."

Noem recalled being routinely lambasted by the press and some Democrats as "ill-informed, reckless and even a 'denier'."Some even claimed that South Dakota is 'as bad as it gets anywhere in the world' when it comes to COVID-19—that is a lie," she said.