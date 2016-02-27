Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published
Last Update December 3, 2016

Former AG Alberto Gonzalez endorses Kasich for president

By Daniel Chaitin | Washington Examiner

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez has endorsed Republican candidate John Kasich for president.

Gonzalez announced he is backing the Ohio governor at a campaign event in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

"I know what it takes for a president to be a successful and effective leader," Gonzalez said. "And that's why I'm supporting Gov. John Kasich."

Gonzalez, a Hispanic-American of Mexican decent, was attorney general from 2005 to 2007 under President George W. Bush. He resigned amidst controversies in which he was allegedly involved in a warrantless surveillance program and politically motivated firings of U.S. attorneys.