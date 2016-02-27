Former AG Alberto Gonzalez endorses Kasich for president

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez has endorsed Republican candidate John Kasich for president.

Gonzalez announced he is backing the Ohio governor at a campaign event in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

"I know what it takes for a president to be a successful and effective leader," Gonzalez said. "And that's why I'm supporting Gov. John Kasich."

Gonzalez, a Hispanic-American of Mexican decent, was attorney general from 2005 to 2007 under President George W. Bush. He resigned amidst controversies in which he was allegedly involved in a warrantless surveillance program and politically motivated firings of U.S. attorneys.