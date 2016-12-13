FNL Exclusive: Richard Carmona on Immigration and Elections

Former U.S. Surgeon General and current Arizona senatorial candidate Richard Carmona sat down with Fox News Latino’s Juan Williams to discuss the country’s view of Arizona in the wake of the SB 1070 immigration law, the new immigration policy announced by President Barack Obama and his choice of running for office.

Carmona, a New York City native of Puerto Rican descent, argued for comprehensive immigration reform, while skirting whether he supported or not Obama’s newly announced strategy regarding undocumented immigrants who were brought here as minors.

"What I support is comprehensive immigration reform. I think the president did was a reasonable step, but it’s pretty late. We should have been much more aggressive in doing this before," Carmona said. "I think it’s a step in the right direction but, I want to be clear this is a band-aid on a broken system."

As I travel the country in the various hats that I wear, I often find myself trying to explain some of what seems to be very unique decisions that have promulgated here by our legislature. — Richard Carmona on Arizona's immigration law

The Obama administration announced just a little under two weeks ago that young immigrants who had entered the country illegally before the age of 16 would be allowed to apply for work permits and not be subject to deportation, if they had spent five years in the United States and met other criteria.

Carmona’s state also has been in the headlines this week after Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that struck down three of the four provisions of SB 1070, but upheld what many argue is the most controversial section: the so-called "Show Me Your Papers" provision. The provision instructs police officers to check the immigration status of those they stop or arrest for other crimes if they have reason to suspect the person is residing in the country illegally.

As Arizona comes under the microscope for their policies and treatment of immigrants, Carmona explains: "As I travel the country in the various hats that I wear, I often find myself trying to explain some of what seems to be very unique decisions that have promulgated here by our legislature," Carmona said. "Hopefully we can demonstrate best practices for the rest of the nation."

Carmona is running on the Democratic ticket against Arizona state Rep. Jeff Flake in the hopes of succeeding outgoing Republican Senator Jon Kyl.

