Final government birth control rule for faith groups

The Obama administration is making its final offer on a compromise for faith-based nonprofits that object to covering birth control in their employee health plans.

The final regulation issued Friday sets up a system for insurers to provide the coverage separately, but that seems unlikely to resolve lawsuits over the issue, some of which may go to the Supreme Court.

The health care law requires most job-based health plans to provide birth control to women workers as preventive care, free of charge. Churches and other houses of worship are exempt, but religious charities, universities and hospitals are not.

Under the compromise, religious nonprofits must notify their insurance company that they object to birth control coverage. The insurer then notifies affected employees separately that it will provide coverage at no cost.