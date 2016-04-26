Fence jumper in custody after lockdown at White House complex

A suspect apparently fleeing the scene of a robbery was taken into custody after jumping a fence at a federal building next to the White House Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified man jumped a fence at the Old Executive Office Building, also known as the Eisenhower Building, which is directly opposite the West Wing, sources told Fox News. Law enforcement later confirmed the subject was in custody.

A sudden flurry of responding law enforcement activity on the North Lawn of the White House at about 3:45 p.m. led to tourists being moved back toward Lafayette Park.

Secret Service officials said their initial investigation indicated the man was apparently fleeing on foot from the scene of a robbery a few blocks away when he jumped the fence.

Reporters at the daily White House briefing remained safely inside while the building was locked.

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Wes Barrett and Matt Dean contributed to this report.