Federal judge sets August hearing date for Obama's White House counsel

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman set an Aug. 12 court date for former White House counsel Greg Craig as he faces allegations of lying to the FBI and appeared as one of 14 criminal referrals in the report, released Thursday, by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Craig, who served under former President Barack Obama, came under scrutiny after he failed to register as a foreign agent while Paul Manafort, Trump's ex-campaign manager, financed a report that Craig authored and that was in service to the Ukrainian government. He has pleaded not guilty to lying to the FBI.

GREG CRAIG, EX-OBAMA WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL, INDICTED FOR ALLEGED FALSE STATEMENTS

Craig has pleaded not guilty to lying to federal prosecutors about his work for the Ukrainian government. The prosecution was "unprecedented and unjustified," he said in a video posted to YouTube.

A grand jury indicted Craig, claiming that he made false statements to the Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) Unit which enforces laws surrounding disclosure for foreign lobbying activities.

In his video response posted earlier this month, Craig claimed the FARA unit made a formal determination agreeing that he didn't act as an agent. "I did not participate in a scheme to mislead the government or conceal material facts," he said.