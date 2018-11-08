Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Federal appeals court rules against Trump administration on DACA

By Brooke Singman, Bill Mears | Fox News

A federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled against the Trump administration Thursday, saying the government cannot immediately end the DACA program that gives young undocumented immigrants a chance to continue living and working in the U.S. without the threat of deportation.

The administration had sought to block an injunction from lower courts that temporarily prevented the government from going ahead with plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

