Fauci and wife's net worth exceeded $11M when he departed government post, disclosures reveal

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci and his wife had a combined net worth that exceeded $11 million when he departed his government post, disclosures reveal.

Fauci's 2022 termination report, which Fox News Digital obtained from an open records request, included his finances through his exit at the end of last year. The documents show that Fauci and his wife were up nearly $2 million since before the pandemic but experienced a net worth dip from 2021 to 2022.

Fox News Digital also shared the document with OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski, whose group had first obtained and analyzed several prior years of his disclosures.

"During the pandemic years, the Fauci's became deca-millionaires with their household net worth exceeding $10 million," Andrzejewski told Fox News Digital. "Last year was a tough year in the markets. However, Fauci's net worth is still up sharply from $7.6 million in 2019."

"Before his retirement last December, Fauci was the highest-paid federal employee ($480,654) and significantly outearned the president ($400,000)," Andrzejewski said. "In retirement, we estimate that Fauci is collecting a federal pension, which rivals a presidential salary. It's the largest federal retirement package in history."

The disclosures show that the Faucis saw their net worth expand from around $9.54 million in 2019 to $11.5 million at the end of 2022. The increase over the years came from investment gains, awards, compensation, and royalties. However, they experienced a $1.1 million net worth decline from 2021 to 2022. The pair reported a combined $12.6 million net worth in 2021.

Fauci has spread his assets across trust funds, retirement accounts, and college education accounts. He has invested in mutual funds with no documented holdings of individual stocks.

At the end of last year, Fauci's account balance totaled $9.25 million, as his wife, Christine Grady, added around $2.2 million.

Fauci's compensation also increased by nearly $25,000 between 2021 and 2022 as he remained the highest-paid federal employee, receiving more than President Biden. Fauci acquired roughly $481,000 in compensation in 2022, an increase from the $456,000 he earned in 2021.

Fox News Digital reached out to Grady's government email account seeking comment from them on their net worth but did not receive a response.

Fauci, who stepped down in December, has since joined Georgetown University as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine's Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, which the school describes as "an academic division that provides clinical care, conducts research and trains future physicians in infectious diseases."

The announcement noted Fauci would also hold an appointment in the university's McCourt School of Public Policy.

Fauci became a polarizing figure during the pandemic. Last year, he admitted that he knew the "draconian" pandemic measures would lead to "collateral negative consequences" for the economy and schoolchildren.

While justifying the measures, he said that "sometimes when you do draconian things, it has collateral negative consequences, just like when you shut things down, even temporarily, it does have deleterious consequences on the economy, on the schoolchildren. You know that."

Fauci confirmed he risked these harms, adding, "But you have to make a balance when you're dealing with — we know the only way to stop something cold in its track is to try and shut things down."

"If you shut things down just for the sake of it, that's bad," he said, adding, "But if you do it with the purpose of being able to regroup so that you can then open up in a more safe way, that's the best way to do it."

