Father of autistic boy asks Supreme Court for emergency relief over TSA airline mask requirement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The father of a 4-year-old autistic boy is asking the Supreme Court for emergency action to block the Biden administration’s federal transportation mask mandate.

In an application docketed Friday, the father of the Florida boy, named M.S. in court papers, claims he and his child are medically unable to wear a face covering and must frequently travel out of state for the youngster’s specialized medical care. He is asking for a Transportation Security Administration exception.

The child’s father, Michael Seklecki, told Fox News that in one instance in October Frontier Airlines refused to allow him and his son to board a flight, despite a note from a doctor.

BIDEN PLEDGE TO ‘SHUT DOWN THE VIRUS’ QUESTIONED AS PRESIDENT PREDICTS WINTER COVID-19 SPIKE

At issue is what accommodations the TSA and airlines must make for the disabled when it comes to transportation mask mandates.

Seklecki is requesting emergency relief from the high court since they have an airline flight booked for Dec. 9.

Joining the lawsuit is Lucas Wall, a frequent flier who has refused to wear a mask on airlines. Wall says he has been stranded in his mother's Florida home because of the mask mandate, claiming he too is medically unable to use a face covering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court appeal has gone to Chief Justice Roberts based on jurisdiction. He can act alone or ask his colleagues to weigh in.