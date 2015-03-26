Family: Story about Romney prank on brother 'factually incorrect,' politically motivated

The family of the late classmate whom Mitt Romney allegedly bullied in high school said Friday the portrayal of their brother in new media reports is "factually incorrect" and that they are "aggrieved that he would be used to further a political agenda."

The family also said in the public statement that they would make no further public comment on the matter.

A Washington Post story Thursday states Romney and at least one other high school classmate had held down John Lauber, who was presumed to be gay, and cut off his long, bleached-blond hair.

Christine Lauber, his older sister, later told ABC News she was at college when the incident was said to have occurred, while her brother and Romney attended high school at the Cranbrook School in Bloomfield, Mich.

Romney, the likely GOP presidential nominee, has apologized for what he described as "hijinks and pranks during high school."

Romney told Fox News Radio that he doesn't recall that specific incident, which was said to have occurred in 1965, and that he certainly did not know the student was gay.

"I don't remember that incident," he said. "And I'll tell you I certainly don't believe that I ... thought the fellow was homosexual. That was the furthest thing from our minds back in the 1960s, so that was not the case."

Lauber reportedly died of liver cancer in 2004.

Christine Lauber of South Bend, Ind., said earlier that if her brother were alive “he would be furious” about the story.

She told ABC her brother was a “very unusual person.”

“He didn’t care about running with the peer group,” she said. “What’s wrong with that?"

“Even if it did happen, John probably wouldn’t have said anything,” she Lauber added.