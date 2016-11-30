F*** Donald Trump: Group defends video of cursing kids, says it's for 'good cause'

A Democratic Latino political group is defending the release of a shocking video showing young Hispanic children denouncing Donald Trump in a profanity laced tirade, calling it a justified attack for a "good cause."

The video released Tuesday entitled, "Trashing Trump: Latino Kids Pound Racism Like a Pinata," shows three Hispanic children directly attacking Trump for referring to Mexican immigrants in the country illegally as anchor babies, rapists, murderers, and drug dealers.

"F*** you racist f***," one young child says to Trump while holding up a middle finger. Two children go on to say: "Yo, Trump. You may be high in the polls. Thanks to pinches racist suckers but you're all going to have to come thru me if you try to deport my abuelita m*****f*****."

WARNING: Expletive video below.

The kids in the video go on to call Trump a racist saying, "When you say Mexican immigrants are rapists, murderers, and drug dealers, you know it’s racist code for words like “spics,” “wetbacks” and “beaners.”

The video was produced by Deportracism.com, a Democratic Latino political action committee (PAC) dedicated to fighting anti-Latino and anti-immigrant rhetoric. The video has received backlash online from some who deem it too inappropriate, obscene and even abusive.

The video posted on YouTube on Tuesday has amassed over 120,000 views but it has 10 times more dislikes than it does likes from viewers.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, host of “Fox & Friends,” said Thursday on the morning show that she understands many people are frustrated with Trump’s comments. But she disagreed with how the group was delivering its message.

“To use kids in this way really undermines any point that you are trying to make. I feel so bad for them because they are now going to be the face of this movement and with this language,” she said. “I just feel bad for them and I feel bad they didn’t have the guidance of adults to say, you know, I’m not going to have my child used with this language.”

Organizers say their in-your-face tactics are justified.

"The adorable and articulate kids in the DeportRacism.com video are using bad word for a good cause," the director of the video, Luke Montgomery, told Fox News Latino. "What's more offensive? A four-letter word, or a Republican presidential frontrunner who is calling Mexican immigrants 'rapists' and 'drug dealers' and referring to American-born U.S. citizen kids as "anchor babies" and talking of changing the constitution to strip them of their legal rights as Americans?"

When asked whether the message in the video is lost because of the use of profanity, Montogomery said no, "it is not."

In fact, he said, "It's the reason so many media outlets are talking about it and the message from the Latino kids about Trump's racism is being heard in a great way."

The same liberal advocacy group is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who disrupts this week's "Saturday Night Live" episode, featuring Trump as host, by yelling "Trump is a racist" or "Deport racism."

The offer comes on the heels of mounting pressure from 40 of the nation's largest Latino organizations who are demanding NBCUniversal and SNL disinvite Trump from hosting the iconic comedy show on Saturday. More than a hundred protesters showed up on Wednesday night outside NBCUniversal headquarters in New York City.

NBC and SNL have not met with any of the Latino organizations about their grievances. They did not respond to requests seeking comment from Fox News Latino.