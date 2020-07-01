Ex-NFL star Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP House primary: report

A former NFL safety took a big step Tuesday night toward a whole new career.

Burgess Owens, who played from 1973-1982 for the New York Jets and the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders, won Utah’s Republican primary for a U.S. House seat, according to The Associated Press.

Owens, 68, who played college football at the University of Miami, was leading in the 4th Congressional District race by nearly 20 percent over the next candidate, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.

Earlier in the evening, Owens was sensing there would be positive results, The Deseret News of Salt Lake City reported.

“We’re very, very excited,” Owens said as early numbers came in. “This is a district that both parties need – the Democrats need it to keep their chaos, and we need it to keep our country and our culture.”

Owens will face Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams in November, FOX 13 reported.

In another U.S. House race in Utah, Blake Moore held a slight lead over Bob Stevenson in the GOP primary for the 1st Congressional District, while Democratic candidate Darren Parry led Jamie Cheek by 5 percent, FOX 13 reported.