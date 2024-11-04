Elon Musk predicts 'crushing' loss for 'big government machine represented by the Kamala puppet'

Pro-Trump business tycoon Elon Musk is predicting a Democratic drubbing in the 2024 presidential election.

"Last election, I didn't know a single independent/swing voter who was voting for Trump. This time, I don’t know anyone who isn't. And one person after another has confided in me that they’re voting for Trump, but they're afraid to say so publicly, because it will affect their friends/job/customers," Musk noted in a post on X.

"Crushing defeat is coming for the oppressive, big government machine represented by the Kamala puppet," he added.

ELON MUSK'S MOTHER REACTS TO MARK CUBAN'S SMEAR ON PRO-TRUMP WOMEN: ‘CERTAINLY NOT US’

Musk, who endorsed Trump earlier this year, has suggested that celebrity endorsements will not enable Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, to win the White House contest.

"Even if everyone in music & entertainment endorses the Kamala puppet, it won’t matter. The public sees through it," he opined in a social media post.

Trump has said that as president he would establish a "government efficiency commission" to audit the federal government and recommend "drastic reforms." He said that Musk has agreed to helm the task force.

ELON GOES ON CAMPAIGN BLITZ AGAINST GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, VOWS TO REVEAL BIZARRE ALLEGED SCHEMES

Former Rep. Ron Paul, who is the father of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., indicated during an interview with David Gornoski that he would be willing to help if asked to do so, but noted that he would not want an official position.

Musk suggested in a post on X that he would like to have former Rep. Ron Paul involved in the effort.

"Would be great to have Ron Paul as part of the Department of Government Efficiency!" Musk tweeted.

"I'd be happy to talk with you about it, Elon," Paul responded.

ELON MUSK: LA RESIDENTS RECOIL AT MENTION OF TRUMP'S NAME

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk has advocated for increased government transparency, suggesting that Freedom of Information requests should not be necessary.

"There should be no need for FOIA requests. All government data should be default public for maximum transparency," he wrote in a post on X.

Musk made the post while retweeting a post that contains a clip of him discussing the issue. In the clip, Musk suggested that all government information should be publicly available, unless making it public would pose a real risk to the nation.