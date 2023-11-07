Here are Election Day's key races that could have the biggest impact on the 2024 presidential cycle

Nearly every race in three states that voters will cast ballots for on Tuesday could have a huge impact that reverberates into next year's presidential election cycle.

Those races, split between Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia, will likely give the winning party a spark of momentum as it prepares to battle for control of the White House and both houses of Congress in 2024.

Republicans already flipped one crucial governor seat in Louisiana last month and are hoping to do the same in Mississippi and Kentucky, as one incumbent from each party looks to fend off a serious challenge from the party opposite.

In Kentucky, voters will determine whether to re-elect incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear to another term or to replace him with the commonwealth's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. Beshear remains one of the most popular governors in the country but has expressed support for the Biden administration, while Cameron has leaned heavily on former President Trump's endorsement.

Voters in Mississippi will have a similar choice as Democrat Brandon Presley, the second cousin of famed rock-n-roll legend Elvis Presley, seeks to oust incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who is also backed by Trump. Reeves won the governorship by just over five percent in 2019, but Democrats have poured large amounts of money into the race and see it as a potential flip opportunity.

Virginia's voters must decide which party they want representing them in both houses of the state legislature. the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democrat-controlled Senate both have narrow majorities.