Election Day 3 days away: Trump, Biden barnstorm swing states

With Election Day just three days away, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are sweeping across the country to appeal to voters in pivotal swing states.

Trump will hold four rallies Saturday in Pennsylvania, a state crucial to his path toward an Electoral College majority.

Biden, meanwhile, will be joined by former President Barack Obama for two drive-in events to encourage voter turnout in the Michigan cities of Flint and Detroit.

All in all, Trump will hold 14 rallies in the final days leading up to the election, and even teased traveling on Election Day, telling reporters Friday, "I’ll give you that answer in the next couple of days."

The president has events scheduled in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday, with hopes of securing electoral votes in states he clinched in 2016. Biden is ahead of Trump by 8 percentage points, according to the most recent Fox News poll, but the president's camp still maintains he can pull out a win.

First Lady Melania Trump is expected to host solo events on Saturday in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to reports by the Daily Caller.

On Monday, the president will make stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and host two events in Michigan, ending his whirlwind of campaigning on the eve of the election in Grand Rapids, a repeat of his finale in 2016.

Biden's camp plans to barnstorm Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday, with Biden, his wife Jill Biden, and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff fanning out across Pennsylvania to ask for last-minute votes.