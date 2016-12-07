Ebola: Spain gives U.S. go-ahead to use bases to fight outbreak in West Africa

Spain has agreed to allow the U.S. to use two military bases in the southwest of the country to support its efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

A Defense Ministry statement says the deal permits U.S. armed forces to use the air base at Moron de la Frontera near Seville and the naval station at Rota on Spain's Atlantic coast to transport personnel and materials to and from Africa.

Defense Minister Pedro Morenes sealed the deal with U.S. counterpart Chuck Hagel in Washington.

The ministry statement, released late Saturday, says the agreement will be reviewed and updated on a case-by-case basis and would also permit U.S. forces to use the bases against IS militants.

The U.S. has made use of the bases since the 1950s.

