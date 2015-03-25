Easier said than done

In his attempt to 'speak truth' to the Muslim world yesterday in Cairo, President Obama declared the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay a violation of American ideals caused by the 'trauma' of 9/11. But Friday in Dresden, he admitted he's a long way from even knowing how to close it.

"I don't anticipate that it's going to be resolved anytime in the next two or three months. I think it's going to be a longer process of evaluation," said Mr. Obama with his German counterpart Angela Merkel at his side in the historic city of Dresden.

The President's promise to close the Gitmo detention facility was one of the more welcome elements of his address to Muslims, and Chancellor Merkel cheered it here in Dresden, but Mr. Obama admitted that he didn't ask Germany to take more than the one Gitmo inmate they've accepted.

Merkel noted that Germany agreed to accept detainee Murat Kurnaz, because he "has some sort of relations to Germany."

Kurnaz was born and raised in Germany to Turkish parents, but does not hold German citizenship. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2001, but released because he was not found to have ties to al Qaeda.

"When there is a solution in the offing we will constructively contribute to it," said Merkel, who also noted that discussions are currently going on between her government and Washington.

Mr. Obama and Ms. Merkel were headed to Buchenwald Concentration Camp for a tour before he continued on to France for the final stop of his foreign trip.