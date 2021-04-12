Daunte Wright's death reignites 'Defund the Police' movement

The death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday has given new energy to the far-left "defund the police" movement.

Multiple progressive activists, politicians and groups have renewed their demands to cut police funding after Wright was shot during a traffic stop.

Our Revolution — a spinoff of Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign — called the death of Wright a "murder" and joined other progressive groups in calling for defunding the police.

"Enough is enough! The murder of Daunte Wright was NO ACCIDENT - it is a systemic issue that must be addressed immediately. #DefundThePolice #CriminalJusticeReform," wrote the group.

MINNESOTA OFFICER MEANT TO FIRE TASTER, NOT HANDGUN, IN DEADLY DUANTE WRIGHT SHOOTING, POLICE CHIEF SAYS

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., called for "police funding to unarmed traffic forces to remove even the possibility of state-sanctioned manslaughter." Bowman has previously endorsed defunding the police.

Los Angeles City Council candidate Michael Guzik posted his support for defunding police departments on Twitter where he retweeted a post from progressive group Ground Game LA.

The post that Guzik retweeted called for the abolition of the police and referred to the Blue Lives Matter flag — a flag signaling support of police — as "a facist symbol that celebrates the lynching of Black people."

The progressive gun control group March for Our Lives claimed that America’s police system was "built on white supremacy" and that the police needed to be defunded to "end gun violence."

"No amount of training and reform can fix a system built on white supremacy," wrote the group. "To end gun violence, we must #DefundThePolice and invest in our communities, the alternative is dire."

Progressive legal group Law for Black Lives also called for the police to lose funding, calling for the "systems" to be "abolished."

LIVE UPDATES: DUANTE WRIGHT POLICE OFFICER SHOOTING BODY-CAMERA FOOTAGE RELEASED

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said on Monday that he believes the unidentified officer who shot and killed Wright was reaching for her Taser but pulled her firearm instead. Gannon classified the shooting as an "accidental discharge."

The shooting led to looting and rioting in the Minneapolis area late Sunday night. About 500 people had gathered overnight outside of a police precinct in the city and clashed with officers.

"Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old young man. Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said in a statement.

"While we await additional information from the BCA [Bureau of Criminal Apprehension] who is leading the investigation, we continue to ask that members of our community gathering do so peacefully, amid our calls for transparency and accountability," he continued.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.