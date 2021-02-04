'Donald J. Trump Week' declared in Florida city 1st week of February

The city of Frostproof, Fla., has declared the first week of February "Donald J. Trump Week" in honor of the former president, who remains a popular figure in the area.

"Former President Donald J. Trump was overwhelmingly supported, and received 76.43% of the votes in Frostproof, Fla., Precinct 537, won the state of Florida twice and received more votes than any incumbent in United States history," the proclamation from Mayor Jon Albert reads.

The proclamation praised Trump for his record on jobs – touting 1.2 million in manufacturing and construction during his term – and his foreign policy, which "engaged in no new wars" and brought some troops home from abroad.

CAN THE SENATE STOP TRUMP FROM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN?

Donald J. Trump week runs this year from Feb. 1 to 6.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who has proposed renaming U.S. Route 27 as "President Donald J. Trump Highway," spoke in support of the proclamation and called it "a great initiative."

"First city in the nation to do this," he noted in a Facebook post.

Critics of the move said they disagree with its timing, during the first week of Black History Month, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"I voted for Trump, but I feel this is stirring the pot," White city resident Aimee Ward told the paper. "If they declared Trump Day on his birthday in June, I wouldn’t think twice. Doing this on Black History Month is absolutely unacceptable."

"I don’t think it’s fair it’s turned into a race issue," James Ring, a local Republican Party official, told the paper. "I don’t think there was any ill intent on behalf of the City Council."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s not unusual to honor past presidents during February. The third Monday of the month is Presidents Day.

Four former presidents were born during the month of February: George Washington, William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.