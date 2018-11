!--StartFragment-->

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump speculated refugees from war-torn countries like Syria could be terrorist plants in a often-angry campaign rally Saturday.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Biloxi, Miss., Trump said people who are coming into the country as refugees aren't checked enough and they could be terrorists in disguise.

"Maybe it is the ultimate Trojan horse," he said.

