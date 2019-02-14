Donald Trump called Andrew McCabe's wife a 'loser', ex-FBI official claims in new book

President Trump mocked Andrew McCabe’s wife as a “loser” during a conversation between the two, the ex-FBI deputy director claims in a new book.

McCabe detailed the alleged discussion, which was included in an excerpt published by The Atlantic, saying it took place shortly after the firing of FBI Director James Comey. The subject of McCabe's wife Jill, a physician, came up when Trump asked about her failed 2015 bid for a Virginia state Senate seat, for which she received several hundred thousand dollars in campaign donations from a PAC linked to the Clintons.

“He said, How is your wife? I said, 'She’s fine.' He said, 'When she lost her election, that must have been very tough to lose. How did she handle losing? Is it tough to lose?'"

“I replied, I guess it’s tough to lose anything. But she’s rededicated herself to her career and her job and taking care of kids in the emergency room. That’s what she does.

“He replied in a tone that sounded like a sneer. He said, ‘Yeah, that must’ve been really tough. To lose. To be a loser.’”

McCabe went on to say he wrote a memo about the conversation “that very day,” so that he had a “contemporaneous record of conversations with a person who cannot be trusted.”

Jill McCabe, a pediatric emergency physician, ran in 2015 for Virginia’s state senate. She was defeated by Republican incumbent Dick Black by four points.

In 2018, she denied accusations contributions to her campaign from a top Hillary Clinton ally's political organization played any role in the FBI investigation into Clinton's personal email server.

In the op-ed for the Washington Post, Jill McCbae wrote claims the contributions from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's political action committee had any influence on the Clinton email probe "could not be further from the truth. In fact, it makes no sense."