DOJ expected to issue order rule on 'ghost guns' Friday: sources

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to take action on "ghost guns" on Friday, keeping with an executive order President Biden issued last month, according to DOJ sources.

The proposed rule will be entered into the federal register on Friday and kick off a 30-60 day review period for public comment.

In the wake of several mass shootings and pressure from Democrats to make good on campaign promises, Biden announced on April 7 that the DOJ had 30 days to propose rules to stop the proliferation of ghost guns.

Ghost guns are not subject to serial numbers or background checks because they are assembled from kits that include one unfinished piece, typically the receiver.

The Justice Department has also been given 60 days to issue a separate rule on stabilizing braces, which can turn a pistol into a more accurate weapon that fires like a rifle. Sixty days will also be provided for the DOJ to develop model "red flag" legislation that would allow friends and family members to identify an individual as a potential danger, thereby temporarily preventing the person from accessing a firearm.

Biden has called on Congress to ban "assault weapons" and also called on the Senate to pass two House bills, one that closed loopholes on background checks, including the Charleston loophole, and one that expanded background checks to include gun sales on the internet and at gun shows.

Still, the president has said he will "not wait" for Congress to take action on gun control. Biden has also said his administration is taking steps to invest in community violence intervention and has called on the DOJ to issue a firearms trafficking report.

