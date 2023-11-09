DOJ charges three men with running brothels that allegedly hosted politicians, military officers near DC

The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three people with running brothels in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs that were allegedly frequented by politicians and other high-profile clientele.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts charged James Lee of California, along with Han Lee and Junmyung Lee of Massachusetts, with leading the network, according to a DOJ affidavit.

The affidavit alleges the high-end brothels operated out of several residences in Massachusetts, California and Virginia, including in apartment complexes just 30 minutes away from the nation's capital.

The D.C.-area brothels were housed in high-end apartment complexes in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia, and hosted a variety of consorts from varying backgrounds, prosecutors said.

The defendants in the case allegedly rented the apartments while paying for the prostitutes' transportation and flights to the locations.

Additionally, the affidavit states that the defendants advertised the prostitution for rates going between $350 and $600.

According to the affidavit, solicitors would have to provide a plethora of identifying information, "not limited to, full name, birth date, credit card information, employer information, and websites," as well as a "reference if they have one."

"Some of these professional disciplines included, but are not limited to, politicians, pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, lawyers, business executives, technology company executives, scientists, accountants, retail employees, and students," the affidavit reads.

A Department of Homeland Security agent also said in the affidavit "there are potentially hundreds of yet to be identified customers that may include other professional disciplines not included in the list above."

However, the DOJ did not give further detail on the clientele.

Han's attorney declined to comment. Junmyung's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. It's unclear from court records who is representing James Lee.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Tysons and Fairfax apartment complexes but did not immediately receive a response.