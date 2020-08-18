DNC: Caroline Kennedy, JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg, say America needs Joe Biden

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, and her son, Jack Schlossberg both spoke on the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, comparing Joe Biden's lifetime of public service to the legacy of JFK.

Schlossberg, who is the only grandson of JFK, announced his scheduled appearance at the DNC on Instagram stories on Monday before the convention began.

The mother-son segment, “We Lead from the Oval Office,” was part of Tuesday night’s theme of “Leadership Matters.” They evoked the legacy of JFK who accepted the nominee for Democratic presidential candidate at a “crowded LA stadium” in 1960.

Kennedy, who is the former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, said her father “challenged Americans to look to the future and join him on a journey to a new frontier.”

“It was a call to the young at heart, regardless of age or party,” Schlossberg said. “Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech, ‘courage, unity, and patriotism,’ are as important today as they were in 1960.

“And once and again we need a leader who believes that America’s best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden,” Schlossberg said.

Kennedy then recounted how she has admired Biden since she first became a senate intern in 1974.

“He was a senator who cared, who led, who inspired,” Kennedy said, adding: “Joe Biden’s lifetime of public service reflects his unwavering commitment to our highest ideals.”

The Kennedy family has made many appearances at DNC’s over the years. At the 2012 DNC, Caroline Kennedy delivered a speech in which she famously compared President Barack Obama’s record to the legacy of her father.

Kennedy and Schlossberg shared the bill with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

The 2020 DNC was originally scheduled to be held in Milwaukee but was forced to move entirely online out of concerns over the resurgent coronavirus.