DNC drive-in: More than 100 cars expected outside convention for Biden, Harris’ post-speech wave

The unconventional convention rolls on: On Thursday, the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, more than 100 cars will line up as an audience for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, two sources told Fox News.

Biden is slated to accept the Democratic presidential nomination from Wilmington, Del., hundreds of miles away from the Milwaukee stage where the keynote address was initially scheduled to take place -- a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The audience will also look remarkably different during the most important speech of Biden's political career.

More than 100 cars are expected to line up outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington for the former vice president's keynote address, the sources told Fox News.

The cars, in the style of a drive-in movie theatre, will be looking at a stage set up outside of the riverfront convention center waiting for the wave from Biden and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as their spouses, the sources said.

Biden is expected to underscore his "positive vision for the country and reaffirm his core belief that we can reunite this country even in these divisive times," according to his deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield.

But the 77-year-old candidate will also strike a somber note amid a pandemic that's killed more than 175,000 Americans and infected more than 5.5 million, the most in the world.

"We can’t go back to the way things were before these crises, because things weren’t working for far too many Americans," Biden tweeted ahead of his speech. "Tonight, we’ll discuss our plans to build back better and set this nation on a new path.

Harris accepted the nomination for vice president from the same center on Wednesday night, making her the first Black and Indian American woman to appear on a major political party's ticket.

Four of Biden's former competitors in the Democratic primary -- Mike Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang -- will also deliver speeches before Biden takes the stage.

Fox News' Peter Doocy, Patrick Ward and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.