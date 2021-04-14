DHS Secretary Mayorkas has broken promise of weekly meetings: Border sheriff

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is said to have agreed to weekly meetings with border sheriffs last week, has not followed through on that commitment.

Cochise County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Dannels, who was at the meeting with Mayorkas last week, told Fox News on Wednesday thatn Mayorkas had agreed to weekly sessions, but one week later, no meetings have been set up.

Dannels added that Mayorkas’ commitment to the sheriffs would be a "true test."

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

DHS SECRETARY MAYORKAS SAID TO AGREE TO REGULAR MEETINGS WITH BORDER SHERIFFS

As previously reported by Fox News, Mayorkas met with sheriffs in El Paso, Texas, about the situation at the U.S. border last Thursday, during his third trip to the border since taking on his role in the administration.

At the time, Dannels asked for weekly meetings with Mayorkas, which he told Fox News was agreed to.

"Currently we asked [to meet with the Secretary] for once a week, whether that’s through zoom, conference calling, in-person, or whatever needs to happen based on where we’re at today with the border," Dannels said. "So that’s in the process of being set up and hopefully this will now turn into action for the good of the people."

Dannels said everyone present agreed that the sheriffs need to work more closely with DHS to build on "shared missions."

The administration is facing several lawsuits over its immigration policies, including the decision to eliminate the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services released data showing the U.S. had more than 21,000 unaccompanied minor children in custody.

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that she will travel to Guatemala and Mexico to look into the root causes of the immigration problems at the border. But she has not been to the border itself since the crisis began.

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.




