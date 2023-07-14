Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Only Four Dems vote with GOP to pass defense policy bill rolling back abortion policy, ‘woke’ initiatives

Most Democrats said they couldn't support efforts to roll back Biden's social initiatives in the Department of Defense

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
close
War on woke could imperil defense bill Video

War on woke could imperil defense bill

 Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the controversial amendments on 'Special Report.'

The House on Friday narrowly passed the annual defense policy bill, as most Democrats opposed the legislation that Republicans championed as a way to roll back the Biden administration's "woke" Pentagon policies.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), normally a bipartisan bill, passed in a 219-210 vote after just four Democrats voted "yes," matching the four Republicans who voted against it.

Most Democrats rejected the bill due to controversial amendments that would curb the Pentagon’s abortion travel reimbursement policy, transgender medical care and diversity, equity, inclusion programs throughout the military.

Democrats have accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., of pandering to the most conservative Republicans with amendments that they say are more about the "culture war" than about military readiness. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said on the House floor Friday that such amendments would only make the current military recruitment crisis worse.

NAVY TAKES DOWN LGBTQ+ PRIDE POST ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER, REMOVES RAINBOW BANNER

Kevin McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy shepherded the NDAA over the finish line with barely any Democratic support

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and his two deputies released a statement late Thursday announcing they were opposed to the bill, and accusing Republicans of having "chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan" bill.

"House Republicans have turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless legislative joyride. The bill undermines a woman’s freedom to seek abortion care, targets the rights of LGBTQ+ servicemembers and bans books that should otherwise be available to military families," the joint statement said.

"House Democrats will always put people over politics to protect our national security," they said. "We will vote no on final passage of this bill."

NAVY OFFICIALS CALLED CRITICS OF LGBTQ+ PRIDE EFFORTS ‘BIGOTS’ AND ‘A--HOLES,’ EMAILS SHOW

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a podium with other members of House Democratic leadership standing beside him

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced late Thursday he would vote against the bill (SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

But Republicans have argued that their amendments would refocus the military on its ultimate goal of protecting and defending the country.

Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., leader of the largest conservative bloc in the House, celebrated the NDAA and its amendments’ passage as a victory.

ARMY VETERAN GOP REP SAYS US TRYING TO ‘OUT-PRONOUN OUR ENEMIES’ IN PUSH TO END MILITARY DEI PROGRAM

USS Milius DDG69 is seen in 2012

The US military is experiencing a dire recruitment shortage across most branches (NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Under the leadership of Joe Biden, our military has been injected with woke ideology at the expense of our ability to combat China. The passage of Rep. Jackson’s amendment barring the Pentagon from using taxpayer funds to pay for travel for abortions is a major victory, I’m proud to support it."

"Under this NDAA, our military’s primary focus will be combating threats from nations like China, Russia and Iran – exactly what it should be," he said in a statement.

The Senate is expected to take up its own version of the NDAA next week.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics