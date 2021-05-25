Democrats slammed by conservatives over renewed court-packing threats if cases don’t go their way

Democrats are getting slammed by conservatives over the party’s renewed threats to pack the Supreme Court if an upcoming abortion case does not go their way.

Several Democratic senators ramped up their calls this week to pack the Supreme Court should the judicial body uphold a Mississippi abortion law they say will be a massive blow to the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. The court is also expected to rule soon on controversial cases on gun control and the Affordable Care Act.

"It will inevitably fuel and drive an effort to expand the Supreme Court if this activist majority betrays fundamental constitutional principles," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told The Hill on Monday. "It’s already driving that movement."

"Chipping away at Roe v. Wade will precipitate a seismic movement to reform the Supreme Court," Blumenthal continued. "It may not be expanding the Supreme Court, it may be making changes to its jurisdiction, or requiring a certain numbers of votes to strike down certain past precedents."

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in The Hill that the judicial review raises "concerns" and that other reforms to the Supreme Court could be pursued if the Democrats’ plan to expand the bench doesn’t stick.

Several conservatives blasted the Democrats, claiming these latest statements are an attempt to make court-packing more "palatable" to the public.

"One of the objectives of the Left’s court-packing campaign is to make the idea of court packing more palatable to the public, which is overwhelmingly against it," Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino wrote in a tweet thread.

"But perhaps the main goal is to bully the court into delivering the policy outcomes that the Left wants," she continued. "The left-wing dark money groups in the vast Arabella Advisors network want the Supreme Court to carry water for them, just like Joe Biden and Senate Democrats currently do."

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., both weighed in as well, with the Montana lawmaker saying he was not surprised by the move and Cotton calling it "Blackmail."

More conservatives on Twitter joined in, with one pointing out the "progressive left will stop at nothing to advance their agenda," and will even go as far as to intimidate the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, last week. If upheld, the Mississippi law would make it illegal for a woman to have an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Additionally, it would set legal precedent for other states to pass similar legislation, which critics say will restrict Roe v. Wade.

President Biden launched a commission to examine packing the Supreme Court, an endeavor ex-Hillary Clinton aide and liberal dark money group Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon said is "doomed from the start."