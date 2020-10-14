Democrats who press Barrett, not Biden on conflicts of interest 'complete hypocrites': Marc Thiessen

Democrats accusing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett of a potential "conflict of interest" when it comes to certain cases look like "hypocrites" in the wake of the New York Post's Hunter Biden bombshell, Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said Wednesday on "Special Report."

"Joe Biden was told by [Obama administration energy policy envoy] Amos Hochstein and by his own son that [Hunter] was working for Burisma," Thiessen explained.

"He [Biden] knew that his son was making money off of his name and we just heard during the Coney Barrett hearings all the Senate Democrats say, 'You have to recuse yourself on ObamaCare' and 'You have to recuse yourself on the election because of an appearance of a conflict of interest.'

"What about Joe Biden?" Thiessen asked.

The New York Post reported early Wednesday that newly discovered emails indicate Hunter Biden introduced the then-vice president to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015. If true, that would contradict the Democratic nominee's statement that he never discussed Hunter's overseas business interests with him.

"He had the appearance of a conflict of interest because his son was making millions of dollars from Burisma that was fighting this prosecutor," added Thiessen, referring to Viktor Shokin, who was dismissed by Ukraine's government in 2016.

"Even if he [Joe Biden] did nothing wrong, he had the appearance of a conflict of interest and Democrats are complete hypocrites on this."