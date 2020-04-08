Utah Rep. McAdams now 'virus-free' after being hospitalized for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, announced Wednesday that he is no longer infected with coronavirus after being hospitalized during a battle with the illness.

McAdams said he is going home and back to work after a bout with COVID-19 that resulted in him losing 13 pounds.

"It hit me really hard. But I’m doing so much better right now," McAdams told ABC News. "I'm virus-free and they told me that I can be out of quarantine."

Despite getting cleared to be out of quarantine, the 45-year-old McAdams said he is still practicing social distancing and staying isolated.

In an Instagram post following his release from the hospital, McAdams stressed the need for people to adhere to CDC guidelines and to take the pandemic seriously.

"I urge everyone to please take the threats of coronavirus seriously," he said. "Follow the CDC and public health guidelines for how we can all help to prevent the spread of the virus."

McAdams said the illness "hit me really hard," even though he is young, exercised, and was otherwise healthy.

The Utah representative was the second member of Congress to announce he had been infected. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., was the first and he has also recovered.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the first known senator to be diagnosed with COVID-19, announced Tuesday that he retested negative after he was diagnosed and self-quarantined last month.