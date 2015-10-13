Dem accuses DNC chair of lying over debates

Debbie Wasserman Schultz is being accused of lying about the Democratic presidential debates on the day when the first one will take place.

During an interview with MSNBC Tuesday, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, tore into the DNC chairwoman, telling Andrea Mitchell that Wasserman Schultz is lying about the party's debate process. Gabbard also reiterated that she was disinvited from the debate in Las Vegas Tuesday, contray to Wasserman Schutlz's claim.

Gabbard told the "Mitchell Reports" host that Wasserman Schultz "unilaterally" decided on the number of debates without consulting her fellow DNC officers, adding that many of the things the committee chair has said lately are "not true."

"I can't say much more than to say that's not true," Gabbard said about Wasserman Schultz assertion that she was disinvited. "I was on your network, MSNBC, talking . ..on how we do need more debates, and the very next day got a message saying if I'm going to continue talking about that, that I shouldn't go to the debate."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com