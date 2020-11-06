In Twitter spat, Rep. Dan Crenshaw told Congresswoman-elect to 'start acting like' a member of Congress 

A Texas Republican congressman told a newly elected congresswoman from Georgia to start acting like a member of the House on Twitter after she chastised him in post for not supporting President Trump's reelection efforts.

The spat started when Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, had a "loser mindset" in response to his posts about accepting the results of the election after an investigation into irregularities.

“The time to STAND UP for [Trump] is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down,” Greene, who was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th District, said.

Crenshaw posted about the possibility of Trump's loss, a lack of trust in the ballot counting process and the need for an investigation into irregularities.

“If Trump loses, he loses. It was never an impossible outcome and we must accept the final results when it is over,” Crenshaw had written on Twitter. “But the unfortunate reality is that there is very little trust in the process, where irregularities have been flagrant and transparency lacking.”

He said that it should not be partisan to suggest that investigations and too allow legal challenges to reach their conclusions.

“It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out,” Crenshaw continued. “Americans need to be sure of the winner and loser. The winners should especially want that.”

In response to Greene's tweet, Crenshaw asked if she had read past the first sentence of his post before firing off her missive.

"Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough?” he wrote. “No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts."

"You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one," he added.

Greene shot back: “Our Republican base is sick and tired of weakness coming from Congress.” She urged Crenshaw to “fight.”

Greene made waves when she won her primary in the deeply red district in August, before being elected Tuesday by nearly 50 percent.

Greene used to support QAnon conspiracies but she told Fox News in August "Q"-supporting videos are in her past and they don't represent her priorities for Congress. QAnon followers believe that President Trump is leading against a cabal of Democrats, billionaires and celebrities engaged in child trafficking.

Still, she slammed a House vote to condemn QAnon in October.

"There's no reason for a resolution to condemn non-existent violence from folks talking about the VERY REAL Deep State and the attempted coup on President Trump on the internet," she told Fox News.

House Republicans distanced themselves from Greene in June, when Politico revealed hours of Facebook videos had shown Greene suggesting Muslims do not belong in government, calling billionaire George Soros a Nazi and saying Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party.”

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.