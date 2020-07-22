Cuomo urges Trump to implement 'federal mandate on masks'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged President Trump to implement a “federal mandate on masks” on Wednesday, saying it could save lives.

“The president said yesterday that he suggested people wear masks,” Cuomo said during a press conference call Wednesday. “I think that was a positive step forward, especially from where we had been.”

He added: “I think the president should take the next step and should have a federal mandate on masks.”

Cuomo went on to say that “you’re in public service to make a difference,” and that he “can’t think of a time when the experts said if you take this action, you can save 40,000 lives.”

“That’s the president’s opportunity on the mask mandate,” Cuomo said, citing a model that said if there was a national mask mandate “you would save 40,000 lives just by signing a piece of paper.”

“The president can save 40,000 lives. Why wouldn’t you do that?” Cuomo said. “And I would urge him, once again, as I have repeatedly, to do that.”

Cuomo’s comments came after the president took the podium Tuesday evening for his first official coronavirus briefing since late April, where he admitted the public health crisis would likely worsen as cases surge across the country.

The president, during the briefing, asked all Americans to wear masks in public.

“It will get worse before it gets better,” Trump said of the pandemic that has infected close to 4 million Americans. “That’s something I don’t like saying, but that's the way it is.”

The president’s comments came after weeks where he either downplayed the virus’ continued spread or focused on other issues – from unrest over racial injustice in American cities to the removal of Confederate statues – despite cases of COVID-19 surging, particularly, in parts of the South and Southwest.

Noting the concerns among many of his supporters that facial coverings impinge on their personal freedoms, Trump pleaded with Americans to wear masks out in public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re asking everybody when you’re not able to socially distance to wear a mask,” Trump said.

While his comment falls short of a national mandate, it is the strongest endorsement yet from the president who, until recently, had questioned the efficacy of masks.

He added: “Whether you like masks or not, wear a mask.”

The president’s comments come just days after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield urged Americans to wear masks in public – saying that the pandemic could be under control within four to six weeks if every American wore a mask.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

Trump on Monday tweeted a photo of himself in a face mask, calling it an act of patriotism, after months of resistance to being publicly seen in the coverings.

“Think about patriotism,” Trump reiterated Monday.

