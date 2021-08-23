Cuomo uses COVID-19 pandemic alert to deliver farewell message to New Yorkers

Soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who officially resigned from the post on Monday amid sexual harassment allegations, sent one final message to New Yorkers on an alert system he used regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who had signed up for alerts from the state received the email, which the governor regularly used to deliver updates about the pandemic.

"We didn’t get everything done we wanted to, and we didn’t always get it quite right, but I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, that every day I worked my hardest, I gave it my all, to deliver for you," Cuomo wrote.

He posted the same message on Twitter.

Cuomo touted some of the successes achieved during his nearly three-year tenure, including passing Marriage Equality and establishing a $15 minimum wage.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo delivered his final public address, in which he maintained innocence and cast doubt on a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women.

Cuomo will be succeeded by Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul at 11:59pm ET.

As previously reported by FOX Business, an investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former employees of the state.

The investigation found that Cuomo engaged in "unwelcome and unwanted touching," in addition to "offensive and sexually suggestive comments."

Earlier this month, attorneys representing Cuomo pushed back on the report, alleging that it was conducted "in a manner to support a predetermined narrative."

In response, a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General’s office noted that Cuomo himself requested the investigation.

"There are 11 women whose accounts have been corroborated by a mountain of evidence," the statement read. "Any suggestion that attempts to undermine the credibility of these women or this investigation is unfortunate."

