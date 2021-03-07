Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan reacts to newest allegations: ‘Resign you disgusting monster’

Andrew Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan reacted quickly Saturday night after two more women came forward with sexual misconduct claims against New York’s Democrat governor.

"Resign you disgusting monster," Boylan wrote on Twitter.

Boylan, 36, a former aide to Cuomo, was the first accuser to go public, writing an essay on the website Medium last month, in which she quoted Cuomo as saying to her, "Let’s play strip poker," among other allegations. Boylan is running as a candidate to be borough president of Manhattan in New York City.

Next came claims by Charlotte Bennett, 25, another former Cuomo aide, and Anna Ruch, 33, a woman who had encountered Cuomo at a wedding in 2019.

Then the two newest accusers came forward Saturday.

Karen Hinton, a former press aide to Cuomo, described being invited into Cuomo’s hotel room in 2000, when the Democrat was Bill Clinton’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Cuomo embraced her but she pulled away and left, she told The Washington Post.

Ana Liss, another former aide to Cuomo, claimed the governor touched her inappropriately and kissed her hand, and asked questions about her private life. The governor made her feel like "just a skirt," she told The Wall Street Journal.

After Hinton and Liss shared their stories, Boylan tweeted messages of support.

"Thank you Karen Hinton for courageously sharing your story of how our boss, one of the most powerful men in the country, used his power to abuse you," Boylan wrote. "I am sending you love. I am with you. We are with you."

Then later: "I am very proud of Ana Liss. She is brave and she speaks for me too," Boylan wrote.

"It’s extremely destructive that our boss, the governor of New York, treated us this way," Boylan added.

In a statement issued by the governor regarding the first three allegations, he said: "At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good-natured way. … I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."

On Saturday, spokespeople for the governor issued these statements regarding the claims by Hinton and Liss:

"This did not happen," Cuomo spokesman Peter Ajemian said about Hinton’s claims. "Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago. All women have the right to come forward and tell their story — however, it’s also the responsibility of the press to consider self-motivation. This is reckless."

In response to the Cuomo office’s denial, Hinton said "attacking the accuser is the classic playbook of powerful men trying to protect themselves."

In response to Liss' account, Cuomo spokesperson Richard Azzopardi told The Wall Street Journal: "Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures. At the public open-house mansion reception, there are hundreds of people, and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That’s what people in politics do."

