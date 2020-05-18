CT governor postpones reopening of hair salons, barbershops to 'early June' amid coronavirus lockdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday postponed the reopening of hair salons and barbershops in the state to give salon owners and employees more time to prepare amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hair salons and barbershops in Connecticut were slated to open on May 20, as part of the state’s Phase 1 reopening plan. But the governor on Monday said, after having extensive discussions with owners and employees of the businesses, he felt it was in everyone’s best interest to provide additional preparation time.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from many owners and employees, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made,” Lamont said Monday, noting the businesses are now expected to open in early June.

Lamont’s move also came as part of an effort to align Connecticut with its “regional partners.”

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo on Monday also said hair salons and barbershops would reopen in early June.

“I know how hard this crisis has been on close-contact businesses like hair salons and barbershops, and we’re working around the clock to get you back to work quickly and safely,” Raimondo said in a statement Monday. “We look forward to continuing to coordinate with our regional partners as we work toward reopening these businesses in early June.”

Connecticut’s Phase 1 reopening begins May 20. During Phase 1, restaurants are able to open up outdoor dining only, with a maximum capacity of only 50 percent. Retail businesses and malls, outdoor museum and zoo exhibits, and some offices are also expected to open, with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.