Sen. Ted Cruz will skip Tuesday's State of the Union, the final such address of President Obama's time in office.

"It's not a snub. He's going to be in New Hampshire, working hard to win New Hampshire," Cruz spokesman Rick Tyler told the Dallas Morning News.

"No disrespect. It just is going to work out this way," Tyler said.

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., plan to attend.

