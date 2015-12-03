Crash of magazine sales speeds up, Time Inc. down 13% in just 3 months

A decade-long implosion of magazine sales, led by weekly news mags, appears to be speeding up, with major name brands like Time suffering double-digit declines in just the last three months, according to the group that has charted the death of print.

MagNet Data reports that newsstand and other retail sales fell 10.3 percent in the third quarter of 2015, from 128.8 million to 115.5 million. The cash lost: $69 million, or a one-year drop of nearly 10 percent.

The media blog site MediaPost sized the ongoing trend this way: "The downward trend in newsstand sales is continuing — and may even be gathering speed."

MagNet found that the weekly category, where most news magazines are, was hit the hardest. "Looking at title sales it is still apparent that the weekly category leads the decline factor," said the analysis.

Some examples of the decline in the third quarter:

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com