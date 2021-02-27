Expand / Collapse search
CPAC 2021 speakers: Rush Limbaugh honored: 'Singlehandedly saved radio'

DeSantis speaks on Rush Limbaugh at CPAC: 'One of the first to fight and win against cancel culture’Video

DeSantis speaks on Rush Limbaugh at CPAC: 'One of the first to fight and win against cancel culture’

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about conservative icon and radio host Rush Limbaugh’s legacy at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The late talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh was honored Saturday at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Ronald Reagan Dinner.

In a touching tribute, the nine-minute ode touched on all parts of Limbaugh's career -- from an up-and-coming DJ in suburban Pennsylvania to America's top-rated radio talk host at EIB Southern Command in Palm Beach, Fla.

As the video described, Limbaugh once went by the alias "Jeff Christie" on a top-40 station in McKeesport, Pa. -- near Pittsburgh, as he worked his way toward becoming "America's Anchorman."

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, who organized the CPAC conference, remarked in the tribute that Limbaugh -- who died Feb. 17 after a battle with cancer -- "singlehandedly saved radio."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

