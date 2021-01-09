Florida 'not wasting vaccine' like New York, prioritizing elderly: Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez

The biggest challenge for Florida throughout the coronavirus vaccine distribution process has been supply, the state's Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told "Fox & Friends" Saturday.

"We want to make sure that as those dosages come in, we are not wasting vaccine ... we want to make sure that we're getting shots in [the] arm as quickly as possible," Nunez explained in response to a question about her state's rollout versus New York.

Contrasting her state's rollout to New York, where vaccines were reportedly not being used due to rigid standards, Nunez said the Sunshine State has prioritized the most vulnerable population, people 65 years and older.

"Throughout the beginning of the pandemic, Governor [Ron] DeSantis has focused and places priority where it should be, on the elderly, and that's something he was very clear about on the distribution of the vaccine," Nunez told co-host Jedediah Bila.

"For us, it is unconscionable to have a 22-year-old receive a vaccine ahead of their 74-year-old grandparent," she said.

DeSantis announced a public-private partnership with Publix in 22 locations as a pilot program with more demand from the senior population.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally announced Friday that his state would begin expanding eligibility for the vaccine to seniors starting next week -- hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio begged him to loosen regulations.