Conyers' Son Was Driving Government Vehicle That Was Broken Into

DETROIT -- The son of Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., reported more than $29,000 worth of items stolen from a vehicle he was driving that is registered to the 14th Congressional District his father represents.

MyFoxDetroit.com reported Tuesday that the 2010 Cadillac Escalade was broken into while parked in downtown Detroit. John Conyers III, 20, told police he had been driving the car on Nov. 24 when he left it for an hour only to return to find scratches on the side door and the interior in disarray, the website reported.

Two Apple MacBooks, valued at $1,100 apiece, and more than $27,000 worth of concert tickets to the Fillmore were gone, according to Conyers.

Late Tuesday, Rep. Conyers called it "inappropriate" for his son to use the car.

"I am sorry it happened and will make sure that it does not happen again," Conyers said in a statement. "I will review the full circumstances of the use of this vehicle and make restitution to the Treasury for any non-official use."

MyFoxDetroit.com reported that the U.S. General Services Administration lists unauthorized use of a government vehicle as a potential firing offense for a government employee.

Click here to read the article from MyFoxDetroit.com.