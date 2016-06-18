Condoleezza Rice 'not interested' in being Trump's vice president

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says she doesn’t want to be Donald Trump’s 2016 running mate.

Rice, who was also a national security adviser in the Bush administration, frequently has been mentioned as a possible Republican vice president since leaving public office in 2009.

“Dr. Rice has repeatedly said in past cycles as well as this one, she’s not interested in being vice president,” Stanford University said in a statement to reporters Friday. “She’s happy at Stanford and plans to stay.”

Rice, now a political science professor, also does not plan to attend the GOP convention in July in which Trump, the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, is expected to be nominated as the party’s candidate.

Among other Republicans still being mentioned as a potential Trump running mates are former House Speaker Georgia Rep. Newt Gingrich, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions and several former Trump primary challengers including Sens. Marco Rubio, Florida, and Ted Cruz, Texas.