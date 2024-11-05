Expand / Collapse search
Politics

College students at Liberty University in Virginia make 'huge line' to vote in presidential election: video

Liberty Law student Jesse Hughes told Fox News Digital somewhere between 4,000 and 7,000 students voted

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Students at Liberty University in Virginia line up to vote in the 2024 election Video

Students at Liberty University in Virginia line up to vote in the 2024 election

A "huge line" of students waited to vote in the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Credit: @JesseHughesNC via X)

College students at a conservative-leaning Christian college in Virginia have shown up in numbers to vote in Tuesday's presidential election, according to a video shared on social media site X.

Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia "develops Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world," according to their mission statement.

HARRIS HOLDS COMMANDING 10-POINT LEAD OVER TRUMP IN VIRGINIA: POLL

Liberty Law student Jesse Hughes shared a video to X earlier on Tuesday which has racked up over 60k views thus far.

"Huge line of students to vote at Liberty University," wrote X user @JesseHugesNC. "Students I talked to say this is the SHORTEST it’s been in a few hours."

Liberty University voters

Students lined the halls of Liberty University to vote, representing the Gen Z population. (@JesseHughesNC via X)

The video shows several crowded halls on the Liberty University campus of students waiting to do their patriotic duty for the presidential election.

"The turnout at Liberty has big implications," said Hughes to Fox News Digital. "In 2020, only just over 2,000 students voted on campus." 

SUPREME COURT TEMPORARILY HALTS LOWER COURT RULING ORDERING 1,600 VOTERS BACK ON VIRGINIA VOTER ROLLS

"Today, we saw at least 4,000-7,000, if not more come out. The hype around this election from GenZ conservatives is strong and people are excited to vote for President Trump. If Virginia remains close, Liberty students play a role in that," added Hughes.

Liberty University voters

According to Liberty University Law student Jesse Hughes, up to 7,000 students showed up to vote on Tuesday. (@JesseHughesNC via X)

Virginia, which was once considered a battleground state, has been reliably blue since President Obama was elected in 2008.

Down-ballot races in the Old Dominion State include tight House races in Virginia's 2nd and 7th Congressional districts as well as a Senate seat up for grabs between incumbent Tim Kaine and GOP challenger Hung Cao.

Liberty University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

