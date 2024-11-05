College students at Liberty University in Virginia make 'huge line' to vote in presidential election: video

College students at a conservative-leaning Christian college in Virginia have shown up in numbers to vote in Tuesday's presidential election, according to a video shared on social media site X.



Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia "develops Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world," according to their mission statement.



Liberty Law student Jesse Hughes shared a video to X earlier on Tuesday which has racked up over 60k views thus far.



"Huge line of students to vote at Liberty University," wrote X user @JesseHugesNC. "Students I talked to say this is the SHORTEST it’s been in a few hours."

The video shows several crowded halls on the Liberty University campus of students waiting to do their patriotic duty for the presidential election.



"The turnout at Liberty has big implications," said Hughes to Fox News Digital. "In 2020, only just over 2,000 students voted on campus."



"Today, we saw at least 4,000-7,000, if not more come out. The hype around this election from GenZ conservatives is strong and people are excited to vote for President Trump. If Virginia remains close, Liberty students play a role in that," added Hughes.

Virginia, which was once considered a battleground state, has been reliably blue since President Obama was elected in 2008.



Down-ballot races in the Old Dominion State include tight House races in Virginia's 2nd and 7th Congressional districts as well as a Senate seat up for grabs between incumbent Tim Kaine and GOP challenger Hung Cao.



Liberty University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.